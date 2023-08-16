Local communities are still fighting for the East Brisbane State School to avoid being relocated to make way for the Brisbane Cricket Ground redevelopment prior to the city's hosting of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A meeting is scheduled to take place in Raymond Park, which lies about half a mile from the stadium, for residents concerned about the proposed works' impact on the community.

"The community will be coming together this afternoon, this fight is far from over, and we will be talking about what next steps we will be taking to escalate the pressure we've been putting on the Government," said Greens member for South Brisbane Amy McMahon.

"In the lead-up to the next year's state election every single Queenslander knows that this Labour Government are serious about wasting AUD2.7 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) in the middle of a housing crisis, on a single sports stadium."

East Brisbane State School is currently situated next door to the Ground, known as the Gabba, but is expected to close in December 2025 to allow for building work to take place.

Queensland's Minister for Education Grace Grace has revealed that the East Brisbane State School will move around two kilometres away to the grounds of Coorparoo Secondary College (CSC).

Renovations to the Brisbane Cricket Ground are threatening the future of local schools ©Getty Images

Plans to shut down the 124-year-old school has caused anger with pupils and their families protesting the closure.

This is despite Grace promising that more than AUD$100 million (£51.5 million/$65 million/€60 million) would be invested in new facilities, including the creation of a swimming pool.

"East Brisbane State School is going to get brand new, state of the art standalone primary school buildings that are surrounded by green space, close to the existing school site, and plenty of room for them to grow," she said.

"During the consultation the community made it clear that they want safe and convenient active travel routes to be developed, to explore incorporating artefacts and memorabilia in the designs of the new buildings, and to ensure transport options to coincide with Outside School Hours Care hours of operation.

"We will be working closely with the school community to deliver all these things and more, and I look forward to seeing the final designs being developed."

The Gabba is set to serve as the main venue for Brisbane 2032, after being selected to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics events.