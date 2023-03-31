A row erupted in the Australian House of Representatives over the controversial plans to redevelop the Gabba in Brisbane for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, with Max Chandler-Mather of the Greens questioning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the relocation of a heritage-listed school.

The Queensland Government has committed to an AUD$2.7 billion (£1.5 billion/$1.8 billion/€1.7 billion) demolition and rebuild of the Gabba, but this involves the closure and move of the East Brisbane State School.

Chandler-Mather, representing the Division of Griffith in the inner southern suburbs of Brisbane, asked Albanese at Question Time why the Federal Government had committed AUD$3.4 billion (£1.8 billion/$2.3 billion/€2.1 billion) towards the Games "without first demanding the Queensland Government drop the destructive Gabba demolition".

Albanese, the Australian Labor Party leader, who succeeded the Liberal Party's Scott Morrison as Prime Minister last year, replied that "we support Brisbane hosting the Olympics, we support that unapologetically".

He pointed to plans for the 17,000-capacity Brisbane Arena as a venue that "will be used for decades to come", and insisted "just as Melbourne continues to benefit from hosting the 1956 Games and Sydney continues to benefit from hosting the 2000 Games, Brisbane and indeed the whole of Queensland will benefit including the 19 separate projects that we will provide funding for".

Chandler-Mather sought to raise a point of order believing Albanese's response was not relevant to his question, but this was rejected by Speaker Milton Dick.

I asked the PM why he's supporting the destruction of the local school and park for the Olympics.



He couldn’t even say the word ‘school’ once.



This is modern Labor, spending billions of dollars destroying public schools and parks, and not even having the guts to defend it. pic.twitter.com/AKnjQfzhtU — Max Chandler-Mather (@MChandlerMather) March 23, 2023

The Prime Minister continued that Brisbane 2032 is "a good thing for our economy", and would inspire young people to compete in the build-up to the Games.

Afterwards, Chandler-Mather accused the ruling Labor Party of "spending billions of dollars destroying public schools and parks, and not even having the guts to defend it".

The Queensland Government claims that redevelopment of the Gabba is required to improve disability access, facilities for women and its ability to host future sporting events.

The Gabba, originally built in 1895 and most famous for hosting cricket, is expected to serve as the main venue for Brisbane 2032, including hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

After an impasse over funding between the Federal and State Governments under Albanese, a combined AUD$7 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.7 billion/€4.3 billion) funding package for Brisbane 2032 was agreed last month, significantly higher than the AUD$5 billion (£2.7 billion/$3.4 billion/€3.1 billion) mooted during the bid.

The Australian Olympic Committee has warned an AUD$2 billion (£1.1 billion/$1.3 billion/€1.2 billion) funding shortfall for sport means the country risks failure at its home Games.