Ivory Coast's Olympic and world taekwondo champion Cheick Sallah Cissé has announced a new collaboration with African telecommunications company Moov Africa.

The deal will see Cissé become an Moov Africa Ivory Coast ambassador, promoting the firm’s work by attending its ceremonies and associating his image to its brands.

It is also set to see Cissé support the Abidjan-based company’s corporate social responsibility actions.

Ivorian Sports Minister Paulin Claude Danho is said to be in favour of the collaboration with a view to inspiring young athletes to participate in sport.

Cissé took to social media to confirm the agreement with Moov Africa Ivory Coast.

"I warmly thank the entire team for their trust and support," Cissé wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Together to encourage youth."

Moov Africa Ivory Coast is a subsidiary of the Maroc Telecom Group, providing telecommunication services and training for young people.





Cheick Sallah Cissé's career highlights include being crowned Olympic champion at Rio 2016 and winning a gold medal at this year's World Championships in Baku ©Getty Images

Cissé is the reigning world champion having captured the men’s over-87 kilogram title in Baku earlier this year.





He captured Olympic gold in the men’s 80kg division at Rio 2016.

His career highlights also include two African Games gold medals and several World Taekwondo Grand Prix titles.

The 29-year-old became a member of the World Taekwondo Council in June and is currently co-chair of the organisation’s Athletes’ Committee.