Cissé claims first World Taekwondo Championships title seven years on from Olympic gold

Seven years after winning Olympic gold, Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah Cissé claimed a World Taekwondo Championships title in the men's over-87 kilograms division here with victory against the defending champion Carlos Sansores of Mexico.

Cissé won the men's under-80kg event at Rio 2016, but had never finished on a World Championships podium in his decorated career.

That changed with a run to the semi-finals which featured a 7-1, 13-1 thrashing of Uzbekistan's Marat Mavlonov, a three-round 3-0, 5-8, 2-0 win against Gabon's London 2012 silver medallist Anthony Obame and a 10-1, 9-3 victory over Morocco's Ayoub Bassel.

He proved too strong for Croatia's Paško Božić in the semi-final, triumphing 8-6 and 5-1.

That left him with a closely-fought final against Sansores, which Cissé won with 2-1 victories in both rounds.

In both, he built a 2-0 lead before conceding a point late in the round and closing out the victory.

It has been two days to remember for Cissé, who yesterday was elected to the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee.

Cheick Sallah Cissé of Ivory Coast, right, overcame Croatia's Paško Božić, left, in the semi-finals ©World Taekwondo

Sansores had looked strong throughout, including a steady 1-0, 2-0 win against Turkey's European champion Emre Kutalmış Ateşli in the semi-finals.

There were several shocks in the earlier rounds, with Brazil's world number two Maicon Siqueira beaten in the round-of-16 by Britain's Caden Cunningham and North Macedonia's Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Dejan Georgievski losing his opener against Afghanistan's Ali Akbar Amiri.

The day's other category was the women's under-53kg, in which Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh delivered a stunning display in the final against last year's runner-up Zuo Ju of China to take gold.

Kiyanichandeh stormed to the first round 14-0, and then closed out a 10-7 victory in the second to claim a first world title.

She had won a thrilling semi-final against Russian-born Olympic silver medallist Tatiana Minina, competing as an individual neutral athlete because of the war in Ukraine, in three rounds.

Kiyanichandeh edged the first round 5-4 before Minina hit back 14-6, but a 10-6 win for the Iranian in the decider forced her opponent to settle for bronze.

In the other half of the draw, Zuo earned a routine 9-2, 8-2 win against Egypt's Shahd Samy Elhosseiny.

Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh, right, forced Zuo Ju of China, left, to settle for women's under-53kg silver for the second year running ©World Taekwondo

Two-time Olympic medallist Tijana Bogdanović of Serbia suffered a surprising round-of-32 exit to Cambodia's Julie Mam in three rounds.

The World Championships concluded with prizes at the Closing Ceremony.

South Korea's 18-year-old men's under-54kg champion Park Tae-joon and Turkey's women's under-49kg champion Merve Dinçel won the best athlete awards, and their countries also won the respective team honours.

Best male coach went to South Korea's An Hong-youb and best female coach to Ali Şahin of Turkey, while the best male referee was won by Jordan's Ayman Adarbeh and best female referee by Brunei's Byung Hee Kim.

Canada claimed the active participation award and hosts Azerbaijan the fighting spirit award.