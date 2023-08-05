Britain and Denmark take team pursuit crowns on day three of UCI Cycling World Championships

Britain and Denmark took the team pursuit titles on the third day of action at the combined International Cycling Union World Championships in Scotland.

Track and Para track cycling were among the disciplines handing out medals on day three with the team pursuit titles on the line at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

In the women’s event there was home success as Britain's line-up of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris won in 4:08.771, beating New Zealand into silver.

Team bronze medals went to France, who defeated Italy.

The men’s crown went to Denmark as their line-up of Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Leth and Rasmus Pedersen took gold in 3:45.161, beating Italy.

The bronze medals went to New Zealand, after they overcame Australia.

There was also success for the hosts in the Para track cycling finals as Britain’s Sam Ruddock successfully defended his title in the men’s C1 one kilometre time-trial.

Ruddock won in a time of 1min 12.210sec, with Chinese riders completing the podium as Liang Weicong took second and Li Zhangyu finished third.

Austria’s Valentina Höll on her way to taking gold in the women's elite mountain biking downhill at Fort William ©Getty Images

There was more British gold in the men’s C5 1km time-trial as Blaine Hunt took victory in 1:03.341.

Silver went to Christopher Murphy of the United States, with bronze won by Niels Verschaeren of Belgium.

French youngster Heidi Gaugain took gold in the women’s C5 individual pursuit, defeating New Zealand’s Nicole Murray, with a winning time of 3:39.966.

Claudia Cretti of Italy took bronze after beating Britain’s Morgan Newberry, with a winning time of 3:46.389.

There was a second French triumph in the men’s C2 scratch race, with gold going to Florian Chapeau.

Silver went to Spain’s Maurice Far Eckhard Tio, with the bronze medal won by Alexandre Leaute of France.

Britain’s Jaco van Gass then followed yesterday’s men’s C3 1km time-trial gold with a win in the men’s C3 scratch race.

What a final that was!



The flying dutchmen are on top of the world once again! 🌈#GlasgowScotland2023 @CyclingWorlds @AusCycling @KNWU pic.twitter.com/62urtq0znY — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) August 5, 2023

For the second day in a row the silver medal behind him went to fellow Briton Finlay Graham, with New Zealander Devon Briggs winning bronze a lap down.

Elsewhere, the elite mountain bike downhill titles were decided at Fort William.

Austria’s Valentina Höll, who won the women’s elite crown at a home Downhill World Cup in Leogang in June this year, took World Championship glory in a time of 4min 58.242sec.

The 2020 women’s downhill mountain biking world champion Camille Balanche of Switzerland took second, 2.020 seconds behind.

Completing the podium was France’s Marine Cabirou at 2.361sec adrift.

In the men’s elite race, there was home success for British rider Charlie Hatton, who took victory in 4:26.47.

Austria’s Andreas Kolb, who also won at the same home Downhill World Cup meeting in Leogang as Höll, had to settle for second on this occasion, at 0.599sec behind.

A second British rider completed the podium, with the bronze medal going to Laurie Greenland, at 1.229sec behind the winner.

Reigning men’s world downhill mountain bike champion Loïc Bruni of France finished fourth at 1.489sec behind.