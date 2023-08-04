The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games began here with a carnival-style celebration at the Opening Ceremony, attended by the President of host nation Trinidad and Tobago Christine Kangaloo.

Beginning in broad daylight at 4pm local time in Port of Spain, proceedings were also streamed live for participants on the island of Tobago, where events have been split with Trinidad.

Spectators in attendance sat in the covered stand at the 22,575-capacity venue named after Trinidad and Tobago's 1976 Olympic 100 metres gold medallist, and stood for the arrival of Kangaloo.

The Ceremony began with performances from Carnival Kings and Queens alongside a youth steel pan, continuing the theme of Trinidad and Tobago's emancipation day which was held on Tuesday (August 1).

Moko jumbie stilt walkers thrilled the crowd prior to the arrival of athletes at the Parade of Nations.

The Bahamas were the first of the 71 nations represented to enter the track as the host of the last edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

Each of the Commonwealth Games Federation's members, except the Maldives, are competing at Trinbago 2023, and took part in the parade in alphabetical order by their continents - the Americas first followed by Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago were last to enter the stadium to a raucous reception, accompanied by artistic performers.

Moko jumbie then performed demonstrations of each of the sports on the programme at Trinbago 2023, before the flags of the CGF and Trinbago 2023 were carried into the stadium,

The Opening Ceremony served as a carnival-style celebration for athletes and spectators at the Hasley Crawford Stadium ©Getty Images

Oaths were taken for the athletes by Trinidad and Tobago's cyclist Alexia Wilson and long jumper Imani Matthew and by Michelle Stoute for judges and referees.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin addressed the host nation directly in her welcome speech, and underlined her belief in the importance of the Youth Games.

"Your Youth Games are the first-ever to welcome Para athletes; the first to be spread across two islands; the first Youth Games ever in the Caribbean; and the most sustainable Youth Games yet," Dame Louise said.

"Thank you for hosting us and for everything you have done to get us here.

"Thank you also for the leadership you have shown in timing and focussing these Games - and indeed this Ceremony - around Emancipation Day.

"We share your belief that through these Games we can unlock our future potential and acknowledge the wrongs of the past.

"Athletes, most of all, I truly hope you seize the moment and enjoy this Caribbean carnival of inspiring competition, personal development and global friendship."

Dame Louise shared her experience as a swimmer at her first Commonwealth Games in the 1962 edition in the Australian city of Perth, and urged athletes to "believe, perform and enjoy the moment".

"Next week we will look on with excitement and pride as we watch and support you," she added.

"You are diverse, unique and equal members of one big sporting family and especially in this Commonwealth Year of Youth - we will celebrate each and every one of you.

"It has been a huge team effort - delivered in record time - and the stage is now set."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, centre, claimed the Commonwealth Youth Games "can unlock our future potential and acknowledge the wrongs of the past" ©Getty Images

Kangaloo had the responsibility to declare the Commonwealth Youth Games open.

Games mascot Cocoyea, a leatherback turtle, danced for the crowd, and the Opening Ceremony concluded against the backdrop of a sunset in Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago-based band Freetown Collective played the Games theme song Stay Ready as athletes made their way down from the stands to the field, and continued to provide a musical accompaniment when they left the stadium.

Competition at the Commonwealth Youth Games is due to begin tomorrow with the road cycling time trials and beach volleyball.

More than 1,000 athletes are set to compete up until the Closing Ceremony next Friday (August 11).