Canada’s team for this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago is continuing to take shape after selecting athletes in racquetball, table tennis and wrestling.

Reigning Pan American Games and Commonwealth Games champion Justina Di Stasio headlines Canada’s wrestling team.

The 2019 world gold medallist will be aiming to retain her women’s 76 kilogram title following her success in Lima four years ago.

Hannah Taylor, Olivia Di Bacco, Alex Moore and Darthe Capellan are the other returnees to Pan American Games having featured at Lima 2009.

The team also features Madison Parks, Ana Godinez Gonzalez, Lachlan McNeil, Adam Thomson Nishan Randhawa and Amar Dhesi.

Godinez Gonzalez will be expected to challenge for the women's 62kg title having claimed bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Amar Dhesi is another Birmingham 2022 gold medallist that will have eyes on top spot as he enters the men’s 125kg category.

Mo Zhang is set to make her third appearance at a Pan American Games ©Getty Images

Canada will be looking to build on the success at Lima 2019 where they picked up six medals.

"The Pan American Games is an opportunity for our best wrestlers to test themselves against an incredible field of opponents from the Americas," Chris Woodcroft, high performance director at Wrestling Canada Lutte said.

"The Pan American countries are improving by leaps and bounds at the international level, with many countries reaching the podium at various international and world events.

"This event will provide an excellent measuring stick for our athletes leading into our final preparation phase, prior to next summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

Four-time Olympian Mo Zhang forms part of Canada’s six-strong table tennis team as she prepares to compete at her third Pan American Games.

Zhang is the reigning mixed doubles champion along with Eugene Wang who has also claimed bronze in men’s singles at both Lima 2019 and Toronto 2015.

They have been named in the Canadian team alongside Ivy Liao, Edward Ly, Siméon Martin and Jessie Xu.

"After winning the mixed doubles event at the last Pan American Games, I want to make sure that we can defend that title," said Wang.

Four racquetball players have been chosen to represent Canada at the Pan American Games in Santiago ©Racquetball Canada

"Team Canada will be training hard for the upcoming event and I hope that I can have a better result in the singles event, after winning the bronze medal at the last two Pan American Games."

Canada has also named Coby Iwaasa, Frédérique Lambert, Michèle Morissette and Samuel Murray in its racquetball team.

The four athletes are set to compete across seven competitions, including women’s and men’s singles, doubles and team events as well as mixed doubles.

Lambert will appear at her fourth Pan American Games and will be seeking to add to the bronze medal she won in the women’s team event at Toronto 2015.

"Racquetball Canada’s athletes will be primed and prepared to compete for medals at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games," said Jennifer Saunders, high performance director for Racquetball Canada.

"We have a cohesive, well supported team that is pushing to build on their recent international medal results.

"With the Games being a highlight of the racquetball competitive schedule the entire team is looking to bring their best to the courts in Santiago, striving to be valuable members of Team Canada."