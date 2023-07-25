World Aquatics to make call on Russia participation "later in year" after differing views

World Aquatics has revealed that a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes will be made "later in the year" after hearing contrasting views on the possibility of them returning to international action.

A taskforce, led by Panam Aquatics President Maureen Croes of Aruba, was established by the global governing body in April with the aim of exploring how athletes from Russia and Belarus can return to compete under a neutral banner.

The move came after the International Olympic Committee ruled a month earlier that Russians and Belarusians should be allowed to be reintroduced as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

World Aquatics, formerly known as the International Swimming Federation, has excluded athletes from the two nations at its events since March last year to adhere the IOC's previous recommendations of an outright ban in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

International Federations have been divided in their response to the IOC's updated stance, with several bodies opting to maintain their restrictions on Russia and Belarus.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam told delegates at the organisation’s Congress in Fukuoka today that the taskforce was continuing to carry out its study on the matter.

As part of the process, Al-Musallam said the taskforce was seeking the views of athletes which are currently competing at the World Aquatics Championships in the Japanese city.

"Leadership often involves making difficult decisions," said Al-Musallam.

"The issue that we have with Russia and Belarus is a challenging one.

"I always do my best to listen and when I listen I hear different views.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said he was hearing "different views" on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return as neutrals ©World Aquatics

"World Aquatics has had a clear position since the start of the war.

"We have not invited athletes from Russia and Belarus to our competitions.

"In April, I asked and the bureau approved to appoint Maureen Croas to chair a task force that would look at the possible pathways for the athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in our events.

"Maureen and her team have been doing excellent work, and I thank them very much for that.

"They have been speaking to all our stakeholders and groups here in Fukuoka.

"They are running a survey asking athletes for their views.

"Many of you have already given your opinion and suggestion to Maureen.

"If you have not spoken to the task force, I recommend that you do.

"It is important that they hear from as many people as possible.

"Later in the year, the task force will reach its conclusion, and then, of course, we will communicate to you all."

An open category that would allow the inclusion of transgender athletes is set to be trialled by World Aquatics before being implemented in competition ©Getty Images

Another contentious subject addressed at today’s Congress was the inclusion of transgender athletes in competition.

World Aquatics ruled at last year’s Extraordinary Congress in Budapest to effectively ban any transgender swimmer from competing in female competition if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

The organisation vowed to create an "open category" that can give transgender athletes a chance to race on the big stage.

Speaking at the Congress in Fukuoka, Al-Musallam revealed that the body was looking to test the open category.

"It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes but you have heard me say many times that there should be no discrimination," said Al-Musallam.

"Nobody should be excluded from our competitions.

"This is why I announced this year that I would set up a committee to look at the way to implement an open category.

"The committee work is not finished.

"They are doing an excellent job and I am very grateful for that.

"This is a very complex topic but I am delight to tell you today that we are now making a plan for the first trial of an open category and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.

"Our sport must be for everybody."