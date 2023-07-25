Husain Al-Musallam has secured a new eight-year term as President of World Aquatics after standing uncontested at the organisation's General Congress in Fukuoka.

Members of World Aquatics all but unanimously voted in favour of keeping the Kuwaiti official in charge of the global governing body until 2031.

Al-Musallam has led the organisation, formerly known as the International Swimming Federation, since being elected in June 2021 when he succeeded Uruguay’s Julio Maglione.

Although Al-Musallam secured a four-year mandate that day, World Aquatics approved changes to the term limits when agreeing to a new constitution at an Extraordinary General Congress in Melbourne last December, resulting in a fresh election being staged this year.

Under the new rules, the World Aquatics President can serve two terms with the first lasting eight years and the second running for a further four.

All but one of the delegates agreed to re-elect Al-Musallam at the vote in Fukuoka where he stood as the only candidate for the position.

After a round of applause broke out in the room, World Aquatics vice-president Sam Ramsamy said: "On behalf of the Bureau, we would congratulate Captain Husain Al-Musallam to continue your Presidency for the next eight years according to the constitution."

Husain Al-Musallam, right, waves to the delegates at the Congress after securing his new term as World Aquatics leader ©World Aquatics

World Aquatics' Reform Committee proposed the changes to the term limits as part of sweeping reforms in a bid to bring "stability" to the organisation.

Al-Musallam has also previously defended the move, arguing that it would help ensure World Aquatics had a settled team and would allow him the ability to implement his plans for the organisation.

Speaking at the Congress in Fukuoka, Al-Musallam hailed the support of members of World Aquatics.

“I feel very proud and also very humbled that you have shown your confidence in me to continue leading you as your President," said Al-Musallam.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the President for the past two years.

"Every day I have worked as hard as I can to serve you and also our athletes.

"We have achieved so much together but we still have much more to do.

"Today, I am extremely happy because you have given me the opportunity to contionue all the good work we have started together."

The Congress also saw the re-election of Dale Neuburger as treasurer of World Aquatics before members voted in favour of the organisation moving its headquarters from the Swiss city of Lausanne to Hungarian capital Budapest.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam, left, with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó, right, as the organisation looks set to move its headquarters to Budapest ©World Aquatics

World Aquatics is currently one of 16 Association of Summer Olympic International Federations members based in the Olympic Capital, which is also home to the International Olympic Committee after making the move from English capital London in 1986.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is expected to be remain in Lausanne while a new World Aquatics Foundation is also set to be established there.

Al-Musallam admitted that "too much money was being spent" in Lausanne and believes that a move to Budapest will "transform our finances" and put "athletes right at the heart of our administration".

“Moving our headquarters is not a decision that we take lightly, but the new opportunities that it will give to us and our athletes are very clear for everybody to see," said Al-Musallam.

"I am so grateful to the Hungarian Government and the Hungarian aquatics family for their understanding of the importance of the development of our sport worldwide.

"Hungary has a deep love of aquatics and I am glad that they want to work with us to help athletes from every corner of the world.

“The focus of the new headquarters will not be offices. It is all about our athletes, our current athletes and our future athletes.

"When you walk through the door of the new building, you will not see the President’s office.

"You will see water.

Images were shown at the Congress of what the new headquarters in Budapest could look like ©World Aquatics

"You will see superb training facilities.

"You will see accommodations for your athletes.

"This is a project for the whole world."

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó delivered a speech at the Congress while artist's impressions of what the new headquarters could look like were shown to delegates.

Budapest has already been awarded the 2027 World Aquatics Championships, marking the third time it has held the event in 11 years following on from the 2017 and 2022 editions.

Fukuoka had originally been due to host the 2022 World Championships, but Budapest stepped in to host an additional edition at around four months' notice when the Japanese city was forced to delay until this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It also due to stage next year's World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25 metres).

The 5,000-capacity Duna Arena was constructed for the 2017 World Championships, joining the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium among Budapest's major aquatics venues.

The latter, a complex which can be enlarged to up hold up to 8,000 spectators, is named after Alfréd Hajós, the first modern Olympic swimming champion and Hungary's first Olympic gold medallist.

