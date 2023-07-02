Sindhu wants Hashim as coach in quest for third Olympic medal in Paris

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is hoping to get Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her head coach as preparations for Paris 2024 enters final stages.

Sindhu wrote a letter to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI), conveying her desire to train under the former All England champion until the Olympics in the French capital.

The world champion shuttler has been guaranteed that her request will be met by next week, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist has been training with Hashim for the past two weeks at the Suchitra Badminton Academy (SBA).

"She has been loving it," said SBA co-founder and director Pradeep Raju as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"She started training under Hafiz after returning from the Indonesia Open (in mid-June).

"Hafiz will travel with her to Korea Open and Japan Open in July.

"Sindhu is an integral part of SBA and is aiming for a hat-trick of individual Olympic medals which has never been achieved before.

Muhammad Hafiz Hashim won the All England Open in 2003 ©Getty Images

"Since Hafiz is part of our academy, we will try to give our best resources to Sindhu to achieve her and Inia’s Olympic dream."

In February this year, the 27-year-old Sindhu parted ways with South Korean coach Park Tae-sang, who helped her to her to a bronze at Tokyo 2020.

She won the Commonwealth Games gold medal last year in Birmingham but has been battling injury problems since then.

Sindhu exited the Malaysia Open and India Open in the first round to start 2023 but recovered to win a bronze at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship.

She also reached the Spain Masters final and lost in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters under SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary.

Hashim was hired by SBA in February.

Apart from the All England crown from 2003, he has a men's singles gold from the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Hashim had a brief stint with Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), coaching the junior team before joining SBA.