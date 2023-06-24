The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) have announced X-COM Footwear and FLIK Ultimate as the latest partners of the governing body.

The International Federation also extended its contract with bag supplier Greatest Ultimate Bag through 2024.

X-COM Footwear is set to be the footwear sponsor of WFDF until 2026 while FLIK Ultimate is the new coaching resource partner.

"We are pleased to announce these new partnerships, introducing quality products and services to our community while supporting our general operations with additional financial resources," said WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch.

"Together with our lead partners - Discraft (official Ultimate disc) and VC Ultimate (official apparel supplier), these new relationships will strengthen the sponsorship pillar of our revenue model and allow us to expand our capabilities.

FLIK Ultimate provides training resources with videos and articles written by top players ©FLIK Ultimate

"We are also excited to be able to provide coaches’ training resources – a long desired service – to our broad community."

As part of the deal, X-COM will provide cleats and other footwear online and at WFDF events.

The Shenzhen-based company founded in 2006 is planning to introduce hiking, training, and ultimate cleats to WFDF audience with all of them in the pre-production stage.

Emerging coaches around the globe will be given free access to the WFDF portal within the FLIK website as part of the partnership.