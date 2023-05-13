Ecuador and Monaco have become the latest members of the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF).

Both countries have been approved by the WFDF Congress to take the membership up to 106 National Federations.

The Asociación Ecuatoriana de Disco Volador (ADEV) will represent Ecuador and the Fédération de Sports Urbains de Monaco (FUSM) will be the member for the city state.

"We are very pleased with the approval by Congress of Ecuador and Monaco as WFDF member countries, bringing our number of member countries to 106 nations," said WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch.

"We continue to work through our continental associations to support the organisation of national federations to support the flying disc activity that already exists in countries that do not yet have a recognised NF."

The WFDF works to support new members through its development grant programme, in cooperation with its continental bodies across the world.

The World Flying Disc Federation now boasts 106 member countries ©WFDF

"It's a great pleasure for us, as the representatives of the Ecuadorian frisbee community, to be accepted as members of WFDF," said AEDV Board member Willfran Ferrer.

"We have the objective and the strong focus on continuing to grow this sport in Ecuador and thus opening the national doors for organising events and promoting the participation of our athletes internationally in the various disciplines of flying disc.

"We hope to expand the sport throughout Ecuador, infusing the values that characterise flying disc, such as discipline, perseverance, effort, teamwork, tolerance, and above all the spirit of the game, fundamental values in any society."

Danilo Barmaz, the FUSM secretary general, added: "It is a great honour for our federation to become a member of the WFDF.

"Our newly established federation is very happy to cooperate with the flying disc community and, even if we are a small country, we are sure that we will be able to have a great positive impact, especially in the Mediterranean area.

"We need to thank the Mediterranean Flying Disc Confederation for all their support in our preparations to join WFDF."