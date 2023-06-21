A commemorative postage stamp to mark the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games has been unveiled here.

Krzysztof Falkowski, the President of the Board of Poland's state post administration Poczta Polska, revealed the design, which prominently displays the Games mascots Krakusek the dragon and Sandra the salamander.

The mascots were designed by local children during a competition last year.

Legend has it a dragon lived under Kraków's Wawel Royal Castle, and the fire salamander can be found in the Małopolska region.

The Games slogan 'We are Unity' features in the background of the stamp.

Falkowski and European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos of Greece signed a large design of the postage stamp at its unveiling.

The stamps are in circulation for PLN 3.90 (£0.75/€0.90/$0.95).

Poczta Polska President Krzysztof Falkowski, left, and EOC President Spyros Capralos, right, unveiled the design of the stamp and signed a copy ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Falkowski expects them to be popular among collectors and visitors to the Games.

"Poczta Polska's contribution to the promotion of the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is the introduction of a commemorative postage stamp into circulation," he said.

"Sports topics are very often present on our philatelic values.

"It is no wonder that such stamps are very popular among collectors and sports enthusiasts both in Poland and abroad."

The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games are due to begin today and run until July 2.