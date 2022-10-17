The 2023 European Games has adopted a second mascot, "Sandra" the salamander.

"Krakusek", a dragon had won a competition last week to be picked as the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 mascot.

The salamander design was a close second and has now been chosen to also be brought to life.

Gloria Goryk, a 10-year-old from Wojnicz, came up with the design.

They will now receive VIP tickets to the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, European Games gadgets and a personalised mascot as a reward - just as Krakusek designer Katarzyna Biśta will.

Krakusek the dragon was initially chosen as the mascot for next year's European Games and now has company ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Sandra is based on the fire salamander, which can be found in the Polish region hosting the third edition of the European Games.

The Organising Committee said there was a good juxtaposition between the salamander - a real animal - and a dragon, said in myth to live under Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków.

Having two mascots is also claimed to mesh with the motto "We are unity".

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to open on June 23 next year.

A programme of 25 sports has been confirmed, with organisers hoping wrestling could still be added.