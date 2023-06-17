Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum has hailed the Kigali International Peace Marathon and backs it to attract star athletes from across the globe.

Kalkaba Malboum, who is also Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) President, was among honorary guests in the Rwandan capital where he was received by the country's Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente.

"We need to attract the world for the next events and we discussed this issue with the Prime Minister," Kalkalba Malboum said.

"He is ready to support that event by increasing the prize money and by giving strong support to the federation and to the Ministry of Sports to make it a very successful and high-level sporting event."

Rwandan Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju said she wanted to get the marathon to an elite level of prestige within the athletics world.

She also thanked Kalkaba Malboum and other officials from the CAA for their presence as she believes it shows how far the annual competition has grown.

"This year's Peace Marathon was attended by 47 countries, including some who came to compete for medals and others who came to run for peace," Munyangaju said, as reported by New Times.

This year has seen a vast prize pool increase from $4,000 (£3,100/€3,600) to $20,000 (£15,600/€18,000).

It now ranks third behind the Nairobi Marathon and Lagos Marathon in terms of prize money as they offer $60,000 (£46,800/€54,800) and $30,000 (£23,400/€27,400), respectively.

Kenyan runners dominated this year's Kigali International Peace Marathon, winning 10 medals out of a possible 12, while athletes from the host nation failed to reach the podium.