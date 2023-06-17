World Netball President Liz Nicholl has been awarded a Damehood for services to sport in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

The British official has been at the forefront of national and international sport since 1980 when she was first appointed as chief executive of England Netball.

During her 16-year tenure at the governing body, Nicholl supported the inclusion of the sport in the Commonwealth Games for the first time at Kuala Lumpur 1998, oversaw the integration of the Schools Netball Association and set up the National Youth Development Programme.

The former Wales international netball player joined UK Sport in 1999 where she held several roles and was chief executive from 2010 to 2019 before being elected as President of World Netball.

"I feel overwhelmed to have been named a Dame in the King's 2023 honours list," said Nicholl.

"It has been a real privilege to serve in various roles in sport over the last 40 plus years, working alongside really talented colleagues, and I take huge delight in seeing the recent significant growth in opportunities for women and girls to enjoy participating in sport, both in the UK and internationally.

Multiple Paralympic wheelchair tennis medallists Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid, right, have been awarded OBEs ©Getty Images

"I always wanted to work in sport and have been offered leadership opportunities that seemed beyond my reach but have loved the challenge and joy of working alongside so many hugely committed professionals and volunteers providing sporting opportunities for others to achieve.

"I feel incredibly privileged to have now been awarded the honour of becoming a Dame.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career - my family, my colleagues and my friends."

Dave Clarke, who was appointed as chief executive of British Paralympic Association in January and represented Britain in blind football at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, has been named as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Double Paralympian Pippa Britton, who is vice-chair of Sport Wales having previously held that role at UK Anti-Doping, has also received that honour along with newly-appointed British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton.

Dutton was chief executive of the delayed Rugby League World Cup 2021 which was staged in England last year.

Jon Dutton, who has recently been appointed as the new chief executive of British Cycling, was among the OBE recipients ©Getty Images

Other OBE recipients include British wheelchair tennis stars Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

Reid claimed men’s singles gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympics - the same year he captured two Grand Slam titles.

He also won singles bronze at Tokyo 2020 and has two doubles silvers to his name alongside Hewett.

Hewett is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and a three-time Paralympic silver medallist, including one in singles.

"I never would have dreamed that I'd receive something like this in my lifetime," said Hewett.

"I just get my head down and work hard in the sport that I love, so I'm extremely proud and grateful for this, and everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.

"It's amazing to see wheelchair tennis and disability sport get this level of recognition.

"It's so vital in encouraging people with disabilities to be active and to just be creating a more inclusive society."