British Cycling has announced Jon Dutton as the organisation’s new chief executive with little more than a year to go until the Olympics and Paralympics take place in Paris.

Dutton is set to formally begin the role later this month after recently finishing his tenure as chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021.

He will succeed Brian Facer who quit British Cycling last October in the wake of the organisation’s deal with oil and gas giant Shell that drew heavy criticism from environmentalists.

Other controversies during Facer’s tenure include British Cycling’s transgender participation policy and its decision to discourage any cycling during the period of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Danielle Every had held the chief executive role on an interim basis following Facer’s exit but is now due to become chief operating officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Dutton’s arrival comes at a crucial time for British Cycling with Scotland set to stage the first-ever Cycling World Championships, where track, road, BMX, mountain bike, artistic cycling and Para cycling disciplines are all brought together in one event in August, and preparations are expected to ramp up for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Brian Facer stepped down as British Cycling chief executive last October after a turbulent year in charge of the organisation ©British Cycling

"It is a privilege to be appointed as chief executive of British Cycling, and I am very much looking forward to getting started in the role," said Dutton.

"I am very grateful to the British Cycling Board for putting their faith in me and while the current landscape for all sports is challenging, there are also boundless opportunities for growth.

"Over the short term I look forward to meeting many of the people that contribute to ensuring that British Cycling continues to nurture talent, positively impact communities, and harness the success of our country's best riders to grow the sport at every level."

Dutton has enjoyed a 28-year career in the sports industry which has seen him work for organisations including the PGA European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, and UEFA.

Other cycling experience includes as director of readiness for the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ held in Yorkshire, and as a Board member for this year’s International Cycling Union Cycling World Championships.

Scotland is set to stage the first-ever combined Cycling World Championships in August ©Getty Images

Before becoming chief executive of the Rugby League World Cup, Dutton was director of projects and people for the Rugby Football League where he led the successful bid for last year’s tournament.

British Cycling described Dutton as an "experienced and motivated leader" with a passion for social impact, commercial growth and "enabling sports to modernise through innovation".

"I’m delighted to welcome Jon to the organisation at the end of what has been a really robust and competitive process to find the right candidate to lead our organisation forwards," said British Cycling chair Frank Slevin.

"The Board and I were hugely impressed by the breadth of Jon’s experience both within cycling and in the wider sport sector, alongside his ability to lead teams with purpose and drive them towards strategic and commercial success.

"After recently concluding a successful period at the helm of the Rugby League World Cup, we’re looking forward to Jon joining us later this month at an important time for our organisation, as we look to support the sport domestically and prepare our Great Britain cycling team riders for August’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland."