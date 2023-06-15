Almost 80 migrant workers have spoken of labour rights abuses that they endured during the most recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November and December.

In a report published by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, workers spoke out about exploitative recruitment practices, and their living and working conditions during the tournament.

All 78 workers were interviewed on labour exploitation during the World Cup, including 20 employed by official Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup contractors and 17 who worked at stadiums and other official FIFA venues.

"I received only two months' wages," said one Pakistani security guard.

"The reason they described was 'we don't have any funds at this moment to pay.

"When we will get, we transfer to your account'."

The tournament generated a record-breaking $7.5 billion (£5.9 billion/€6.9 billion) in profits for FIFA.

Migrant workers reported wage theft, inability to obtain overtime pay, different contracts than originally promised, and being paid lower wages than agreed.

"I had to work from morning until evening," stated a Nepalese retail salesman.

Many migrant workers from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup have reported wage theft and inability to obtain overtime pay among other abuses ©Getty Images

"As per the contract, I was supposed to work eight hours a day and six days a week, but for the first three months, I had to work around 10 hours a day.

"Later on, my working hours increased up to 14 hours a day.

"After the World Cup, my employer asked me to work for 17 hours a day without any overtime pay.

"I refused to work under such conditions and with the help of National Human Rights Committee in Qatar, I returned to my home country."

The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre claim that the testimonies make it evident that companies failed to engage directly with workers to understand and mitigate the risks they were facing.

"There can be no excuse for the companies which profited from migrant labour exploitation not to learn from what happened in Qatar," said the body's labour and migrant worker rights senior researcher Isobel Archer.

"Despite promised reforms, companies - multinational and local alike - continue to fail the migrant workforce they depend on.

"They must implement meaningful, worker-centric due diligence to find out how employees in their workplaces and supply chains are being treated.

"At the very least, as they look to the next men's World Cup in 2026, FIFA, football associations, multinationals and local contractors must right the wrongs of 2022 and commit to funding remedy for abuse that took place on their watch and during their tournament."