FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to be returned unopposed at the FIFA Congress in Kigali this week but seems certain to face questions over FIFA’s stance on human rights and discrimination during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A motion from Norwegian Football Association (NFF) President Lisa Klaveness has been accepted for discussion at the Congress expressing concern over the treatment of migrant construction workers during preparations for the tournament.

"The Norwegian Football Association requests from FIFA, a commitment to assess whether it has fulfilled its responsibility to remedy related to the 2022 World Cup, including an investigation into World Cup-related deaths and injuries, and if not, how this responsibility can be fulfilled," Klaveness said.

The motion asks for "a transparent assessment and public report into whether this responsibility has been fulfilled, and if not, how it can be fulfilled."

The motion specifically mentions the legacy fund which FIFA had claimed was established before the tournament to provide compensation for workers and their families.

The NFF motion also calls for "a discussion of how FIFA will fulfil its responsibility to remedy in future tournaments, concluding in a commitment by FIFA to establish permanent and transparent remediation mechanism."

It has been welcomed by human rights group Amnesty International.

"With so many of Qatar’s migrant workers still lacking any compensation for abuses suffered ahead of the 2022 World Cup, it is encouraging to see FIFA members asking the organisation to discuss remedies by putting it on the agenda at its upcoming Congress," Amnesty International social justice head Steve Cockburn insisted.

"FIFA has so far sought to pass the buck on its human rights responsibilities, putting its faith in Qatar’s own remediation mechanisms, which in their current form are incapable of delivering remedy on the scale required, this is an opportunity for Gianni Infantino to finally put things right for the workers that made the tournament possible."

Human rights group Amnesty International has welcomed the Norwegian Football Federation motion at this week's FIFA Congress ©Getty Images

Infantino and FIFA also came under fire during the World Cup for their refusal to allow the "One Love" armband to be worn in support of the LGBTQ+ communities in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Meanwhile delegates are also expected to hear details of the FIFA Council's decision to revert to groups of four for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The tournament has been expanded to 48 teams for the first time and instead the originally announced 16 groups of three, will now take place with an initial 12 groups of four, with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round-of-32.

The 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup Final date has been fixed for Sunday July 19 2026 - a date which has been included in the new FIFA international match calendar which is set to run from 2025 to 2030.

The schedule will include four nine-day international match windows for men in March, June, late September and November.

Infantino is likely to face questions over FIFA's stance on human rights and discrimination during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at the Congress in Kigali ©Getty Images

The women’s calendar is retained with six international windows which are to include the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup from February 20 to March 10 2024 and the women’s Olympic tournament, which is due to begin on July 25 2024.

Delegates are also expected to receive more information about the new quadrennial 32 team men’s FIFA Club World Cup, set to launch in June 2025 and also a yearly FIFA club competition, expected to begin next year.

The FIFA Council had also decided that a working group across all confederations would "conduct a comprehensive review of the FIFA Statutes” which would consider the possibility "to extend FIFA’s mandate to include the eFootball category as part of FIFA’s overall objectives."

Infantino is expected to highlight the projected rise in FIFA's income in the next World Cup cycle to an estimated $11 billion (£9.1 billion/€10.42 billion).

The Congress in Kigali is the 73rd since FIFA's formation in 1904, but is the first to be held on the African mainland since the 2010 meeting in Johannesburg.

The 2020 FIFA Congress was due to have taken place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but was altered to a virtual event because of the pandemic.

Meetings are due to begin tomorrow.