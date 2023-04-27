The triathlon courses for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris have been revealed by organisers.

Paris 2024 have worked with World Triathlon and the relevant public authorities to create the routes that will go through the heart of the French capital.

The starting point will be a floating pontoon positioned at the base of the Pont Alexandre III bridge where there is expected to be seating for 1,000 spectators.

The individual events are scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31 in 2024 with 55 male and 55 female triathletes who have qualified for the Olympics set to tackle the course.

After a 1.5-kilometre swim in the River Seine - which is undergoing a €1.4 billion (£1.2 billion/$1.5 billion) clean-up in time for the Games - the competitors will climb 32 steps to arrive at the transition zone on Pont Alexandre II.

They will then mount their bikes for a 40km bike race that comprises of seven loops before returning to Pont Alexandre III for the final 10km four-lap run.

July 2024, 30 & 31



110 triathletes will meet at Pont Alexandre III to start a memorable race in the heart of Paris.



Discover the Olympic individual triathlon course of #Paris2024

During the races, they will pass iconic landmarks including Le Grand Palais, Le Petit Palais, Le Musée d'Orsay and Avenue des Champs-Elysées with the Arc de Triomphe in their sights.

A total of 18 teams featuring two male and female triathletes per nation are set to compete in the mixed relay event on August 5.

Each athlete will complete a 300m swimming loop in the Seine between Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides followed by a 5.8km two-lap bike ride and 1.8km two-lap run.

Paris 2024 said the triathlon events due to be staged on September 1 and 2 during the Paralympics will use the same course with "a few exceptions".

Triathletes will have the chance to try out the three courses this year, with Paris 2024 due to hold triathlon test events from August 17 to 20.

"At Paris 2024, we wanted to put the spotlight on triathlon, due to its popularity as both an Olympic sport since its first appearance at the Games in 2000 and in wider society, where it is gaining more and more fans," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Particular care has been taken to create the triathlon and Para triathlon courses, which will be equally spectacular, in the heart of the city and next to some of the most beautiful Parisian monuments.

September 2024, 1 & 2



Olympic 🤝 Paralympic : same level of ambition, same iconic competition venues.



Discover the Paralympic individual triathlon course of #Paris2024

"With the swimming event in the Seine, the Paris 2024 edition of the triathlon and Para triathlon will ultimately contribute to leaving a legacy for the region and the people of Paris, with the swimmability of the Seine and the Marne representing a major goal ever since the bidding phase.

"Once again, we're going to be in for a treat, and we can't wait to see the athletes in this magnificent playground."

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado added: "The course of the triathlon and Para triathlon events in Paris is just everything that we have been dreaming of for years for the family of triathlon.

"The heartbeat of the city will echo in the rhythm of the race, as athletes will swim, bike and run right in the heart of the city of lights.

"I can only imagine how wonderful it will be to see the best triathletes and Para triathletes of the world sprint through the bustling streets, weaving past such historic landmarks and cheered on by a roaring crowd.

"To crown the Olympic and Paralympic champions in one of the most beautiful landscapes of the world will be just amazing.

"I am sure that the triathlon and Para triathlon races in Paris 2024 will leave an indelible mark on both the athletes and the city itself."