World Triathlon Executive Board lifts suspension of participation of Russians and Belarusians in its events

World Triathlon has lifted its suspension on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in its competitions.

The organisation's Executive Board confirmed the move following a meeting today, where it said it supported the International Olympic Committee's recommendations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals, providing they do not support the war in Ukraine or are a member of the Russian military.

World Triathlon initially announced in March 2022 it was banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions because of the invasion, in line with the IOC guidance at the time.

Explaining the decision to lift the suspension World Triathlon said: "Today’s decision was taken in order to develop a pathway for independent neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports as well as officials from both countries to participate in the sport.

"World Triathlon is working with the IOC and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations to develop the independent review process necessary for any athlete or official from the two countries to attend an event.

Russian Triathlon Federation President Ksenia Shoigu, right, pictured here alongside Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu last year, said the organisation had been in constant contact with World Triathlon in a bid to get the ban overturned ©Getty Images

"The Executive Board reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war with Russia, and that the independence of any athlete or official was an absolute condition of their returning to a World Triathlon event."

The Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) claimed in December that it was "in constant contact" with World Triathlon in a bid to overturn the ban.

The RTF has been led by Ksenia Shoigu, daughter of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu since December 2020.

In December 2021, the RTF was sanctioned by World Triathlon because it had "a significant number of doping cases in Russia", with sanctions including a ban on the RTF staging any world or European level events.

More follows.