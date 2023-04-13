Prostheses company Ottobock has been announced as the official supplier of the 2023 European Para Championships, which will be held in Rotterdam this summer.

Peter Franzel, the head of global events, exhibitions and sports at Ottobock, expressed delight over the new partnership.

"We are delighted to be given this opportunity to support the European Para Championships," said Franzel.

"As a longstanding official partner of the Paralympic Games, this type of involvement in Para sports is part of our DNA.

"The European Para Championships can make a huge contribution to the Para sports movement and can help give it a much bigger platform in Europe."

Jeroen Straathof, the tournament director of the European Para Championships, also expressed his excitement.

"It is fantastic that Ottobock is partnering with us and that they are bringing their technical repair service centre to Rotterdam," said Straathof.

Ottobock will provide technical assistance at a centre in Rotterdam ©Ottobock

"This will be a huge added value for the athletes.

"Ottobock will take care of all technical aspects so that the athletes can fully concentrate on their performance and the competitions."

Ottobock, which was founded in Germany in 1919 and has been supporting Para sport for over three decades, will be introducing a technical repair centre in Rotterdam which will help athletes with any technical problems on their orthoses, prosthetics and wheelchairs.

Among the issues Ottobock is able to assist with, is any damage to wheelchairs through intensive contact in sports.

The 2023 European Para Championships is due to take place from August 8 to 20, with competition scheduled to take place across 10 sports.

All sports have a direct connection to the build-up to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, either through offering Paralympic qualification points or direct qualification to the Games.