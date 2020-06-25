World Para Athletics and prosthetic supplier Ottobock have partnered to launch a monthly series of Facebook Live sessions, which will be hosted by Germany's eight-time Paralympic medallist Heinrich Popow.

Ottobock Get Together will take a closer look at Para-athletics by exploring the life and experiences of the world's best performers.

The first episode will air today and is about prosthetic legs, with Ottobock the leading global supplier.

Popow won gold in the T42 100 metres at the London 2012 Paralympic Games and added the T42 long jump title at Rio 2016.

He will be joined in the first episode by fellow sprinters Johannes Floors of Germany and Switzerland's Sofia Gonzalez.

Ottobock technician Julian Napp will also be a guest.

"I am really excited about Ottobock Get Together," Popow said.

Heinrich Popow is a double Paralympic gold medallist ©Getty Images

"I think this is an amazing initiative from Ottobock and World Para Athletics that will give me and some of the world's greatest Para-athletes the chance to share our experiences from literally our first steps with a prosthetic to the Paralympics."

Haozhe Gao, the head of World Para Athletics, added: "Ottobock has been an invaluable partner to World Para Athletics and Para-athletes for decades.

"Now we partner again, virtually, during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide athletes and Para-athletics fans with a platform to share a common passion for our sport.

"Who better than Ottobock to help us in explaining Para-athletics?"

Today's episode will be shown at 8pm CEST on the World Para Athletics Facebook page.