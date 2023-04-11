Iran are set to be represented in up to 30 sports at this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou, it has been revealed ©Getty Images

Iran will be looking to field athletes in 30 different sports during this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, it has been revealed. 

Seyed Manaf Hashemi, secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI), spoke on the topic during an Executive Board meeting in Tehran.

The total is the same number of sports Iran competed in at the last Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and more than the 24 they took part in at Incheon 2014.

There are due to be 482 medal events in 40 sports at this year's Games in the Chinese city, which are held a year late between September 23 and October 8 following postponement in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran secretary general Seyed Manaf Hashemi has revealed plans for the country to increase its representation at the OCA ©NOCIRI
"The initial registration for the Hangzhou Asian Games is 30 sports and we have until June to make changes, either increase or decrease the squad," Hashemi said.

"We have held more than 30 meetings with federations, but considering the heavy expenses we cannot send all as in previous years.

The NOCIRI Executive Board reviewed its representation on the the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), where they proposed new individuals to be included in a number of OCA Committees at the General Assembly due to be held in Bangkok on July 8.

"We are trying to have 12 members as representatives in the Olympic Council of Asia," Hashemi said.

"Some previous colleagues will be put forward again while some new individuals will also be suggested."

Hashemi also pondered upon the hiring of foreign coaches, where he said that "our preference is to use local coaches, but in some sports it is necessary to be on par with other countries and we will look at hiring foreign coaches."

Iran finished fifth on the medals table at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarata-Palembang with 20 golds ©Getty Images
At the 2018 Asian Games, Iran finished sixth in the medal table, claiming 20 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronzes.

Iran's best performance was in 1974 when Tehran hosted the Games and they won a total of 81 medals, including 36 gold, to finish second overall.

The country's best performance in a foreign Games was at Incheon 2014 when they won 57 medals, including 21 gold, to finish fifth.