The 2023 World Men's Curling Championship is set to start tomorrow, with four-time defending champions Sweden preparing to defend their title in Ottawa.

Skip Niklas Edin, the Beijing 2022 Olympic gold medallist and a six-time world champion, led his country to victory over Brad Gushue, the Turin 2006 gold medallist, and Canada in last year's final in Las Vegas.

This was Sweden's 11th title in the competition's history, while they also won in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Canada will look to bounce back as hosts of the tournament and are looking to win their first title since 2017.

They are looking to add to their 36 championships, by far the most in curling history, and will again be skipped by Gushue.

The other teams competing in the competition are Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, South Korea, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States.

The opening match will be between the hosts and Switzerland, led by skip Yannick Schwaller who has guided his nation to two silver medals at the European Championships.

Brad Gushue will hope to guide hosts Canada to their first title since 2017 ©Getty Images

Scotland are another team to keep an eye on, as their skip Bruce Mouat won silver at Beijing 2022 while representing Great Britain.

They also won the European Championship in the past two years, so are looking to take that form onto the world stage.

The competition will start with a round robin where teams will play against all other nations.

The top two will qualify for the semi-finals, with third place to sixth entering play-offs to decide the other two last four places.

The World Men's Curling Championship is set to close on April 9.