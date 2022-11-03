Olympic gold medallist and skip for the Swedish men's national team, Niklas Edin, is set to miss the European Curling Championships this month in his home country, requiring surgery for a knee injury sustained during a Grand Slam of Curling leg in Grand Prairie.

Prior to the semi-finals at the HearingLife Tour Challenge, Edin reaggravated an injury on his meniscus, with third Oskar Eriksson having to step in as skip - helping his rink to a 6-5 victory over Brad Gushue's team from Canada.

In the final, they defeated another Canadian team skipped by Matt Dunstone, 7-3.

Eriksson is now the de-facto skip of the team in Edin's absence, with Rasmus Wranå and lead Christoffer Sundgren continuing as part of the usual quartet.

Daniel Magnusson, the team's alternate, will step into the quartet while Edin recovers.

Edin's surgery has been announced just over two weeks before the start of the European Curling Championships in Östersund, scheduled for November 18 to 26.

He could miss the Men's World Curling Championship too - scheduled to begin on April 1 in Ottawa - according to the estimations made by Swedish head coach Maria Prytz.

Oskar Eriksson is to take the reins in the absence of Niklas Edin ©Getty Images

"Niklas has undergone examinations in Canada and there it was quickly established that it is an injury to the meniscus that requires surgery," said Prytz.

"The hope is that the operation can be done already this week, but then months of rehab will probably await before he is back on the curling rink again.

"Of course Niklas will be missed, he is one of the world's best curling players.

"I hope he can come back to the team during the season."

Edin is regarded as one of the greatest European curlers ever, having won six world and seven European titles.

At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, he finally won the elusive gold, beating Bruce Mouat's Britain in the men's final.

From 2010 to 2018, he had finished fourth, third and then second at successive Games.