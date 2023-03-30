KOJO has been named as the production service provider for three major stadiums in Queensland, as the state prepares for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

The company has penned a multi-year contract and will handle sports presentations and activations at the Gabba and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, as well as the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are due to take place at the Gabba at Brisbane 2032, with the Queensland Government pledging AUD$2.7 billion (£1.5 billion/$1.8 billion/€1.7 billion) to redevelop the venue.

Suncorp Stadium, also known as Lang Park, has been earmarked for football and rugby sevens, with Queensland Country Bank Stadium also due to host football.

KOJO also has partnerships with three other venues in Australia - the Blundstone Arena in Tasmania, the Optus Stadium in Perth and the Adelaide Oval.

Stephen Lord, the chief executive of KOJO, expressed delight over the new deal.

"We are thrilled to be working with Stadiums Queensland at these iconic venues, which are sought after destinations for live sport," he said.

"We are excited to bring our integrated approach, combining strategy, creative, production and technology to the stadiums and their key hirers.

"Our proven FanX strategic approach and deep experience as in-stadium specialists will allow us to create unique world-first fan first experiences to deliver on Stadiums Queensland's vision of amazing experiences."

The Gabba stadium will be the focal venue at Brisbane 2032 ©Stadiums Queensland

KOJO will be working with National Rugby League (NRL), specifically for the Cowboys, Broncos and Dolphins clubs, and the Magic Round and State of Origin.

They will also work with the Brisbane Roar football team, Super Rugby's Queensland Reds, Australian Football League (AFL) side Brisbane Lions and cricket's Brisbane Heat.

This adds to the long list of teams in Australia and New Zealand that KOJO is in collaboration with, including six AFL sides as well as the New Zealand men's and women's rugby teams.

The company has previously been involved in major competitions such as the FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament, the Rugby World Cup in 2022 and T20 cricket World Cups for both men and women.

KOJO was founded in 1990 as a creative studio, with their headquarters being in Kent Town, South Australia.

Other than sports, they are experienced in marketing, branding as well as film and television.

As the Brisbane 2032 Olympics approaches, KOJO will look to build a "long-term relationship" with many of the organisations involved in the build-up.