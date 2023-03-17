Swimming Australia chief executive Eugénie Buckley has revealed the body is looking for a new aquatics centre to be built in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Currently, swimming events at Brisbane 2032 are set to take place in a "drop-in pool" at the planned Brisbane Live entertainment arena to be built at Roma Street with AUD2.5 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.6 million/€1.5 billion) in funding from the Government.

However, Buckley argues that the temporary venue would not leave behind a legacy for swimming in Australia - a sport that has delivered 69 of its 170 Olympic gold medals.

"If we look back at Sydney 2000, when they got the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, who are actually hosting the New South Wales State Opens this weekend, so it's still a legacy asset and used," she said, as reported by ABC.

"I think it would be beneficial to have a physical legacy because it's something where in the lead-up and post, you can have your general community from learn-to-swim to masters all being able to swim in that Olympic [and] Paralympic pool and being inspired by performances of the Dolphins (the Australian swim team)."

The current plan for swimming events at Brisbane 2032 is for them to take place in a temporary venue at the Brisbane Live entertainment site ©Queensland Government

Swimming Australia is aiming to seek public and stakeholder feedback on ideas for the location and design of the aquatic centre before going to market with the plan.

Universities, private developers, and the Government are all in talks for what is hoped to be the "national home of swimming".

"In an ideal world, in our dream, we would love to have a national aquatic centre that is the envy of the world that actually attracts tourists to come to Queensland, to Brisbane, to have a look at the home of swimming," Buckley said.

She also stated that Swimming Australia is also working on upgrading its headquarters, and integration between its high-performance centre, corporate headquarters, and the community.

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles opposes the idea as he feels the city does not need a brand-new venue.

"Our plan does involve a major upgrade of the Brisbane Aquatic Centre at Chandler and we'd love if Swimming Australia wanted to make that the home of swimming for all of Australia," he said to ABC.