Asunción in Paraguay has officially signed the host contract for the second Junior Pan American Games in 2025 during a special ceremony at the Government Palace of the city.

The event was attended by many prominent figures, including President of Paraguay Mario Abdo, Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, Paraguay Sports Minister Diego Galeano, Paraguayan Olympic Committee President Camilo Perez and Camila Pirelli, heptathlon silver medallist at the 2014 South American Games.

Asunción had been announced last November as the host city for the event.

"For me it is a tremendous honor to be here today in Asuncion, Paraguay for the momentous occasion of signing the agreement for the organisation of the Junior Pan American Games," said Ilic.

"I am sure that, like the 2022 South American Games, this event will be very successful and will mark a before and after in the sporting history of Paraguay."

Paraguay had hosted last year's South American Games which featured 404 medal events in 34 sports with 15 nations competing.

Brazil topped finished top overall with 319 medals, 133 of them being gold.

Paraguay finished eighth out, claiming 48 medals with eight gold.

The South American Games were a very important change for all of us, since we realised and were able to show the world that Paraguay can organise sporting events," Pirelli, who competed in the event, said.

"And now we are going to experience something much bigger with the 2025 Junior Pan American Games, so I am very proud of my country."

The first editiion of the Junior Pan American Games took place in 2021 in Cali-Valle in Colombia





Brazil was also atop the medal tally, with hosts of the event Colombia in second and Paraguay in 15th.

The 2025 Junior Pan American Games are expected to have over 4,500 athletes hailing from 41 different countries, competing in 20 sports that will be featured in three sports parks.



