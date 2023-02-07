There will not be an African women's team progressing to Paris 2024 via the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Olympic Qualification Tournaments as the continent is not set to be represented.

A total of two such tournaments per gender are due to take place early next year consisting of eight teams each.

The number of teams from each continent participating in the tournaments are based on the FIH World Rankings on January 31.

Europe has the most teams with eight, while Asia has four, Pan America three and Oceania one.

The men's events will feature an African nation after South Africa held 14th place overall by the cut-off date.

Once more, Europe lead with seven representatives ahead of Asia's five, Pan America's two and a sole Oceanian team.

"The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, will be based on their performance at the continental championships," read an FIH statement.

The Paris 2024 hockey tournaments are set to take place at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, which was also used in the 1924 Olympic Games ©Paris 2024

"The top three teams in each of these Olympic Qualification Tournaments will qualify for Paris 2024."

The bidding process for the Olympic Qualification Tournaments' hosting rights is set to begin in a few weeks.

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender will play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.

Six teams will progress via the Olympic Qualification tournaments, five will then qualify from the continental qualifications, while host nation France already have their places.

The governing body demanded that the men's and women's team achieve a ranking of 25 or better in the FIH world rankings by the end of Tokyo 2020.

Should France win the EuroHockey Championship this year, the quota place will be allocated to the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

The hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 are set to take place between July 27 and August 9 at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.