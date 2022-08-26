French Hockey Federation secures new partnership in preparation for Paris 2024

The French Hockey Federation (FFH) has signed a new cooperation agreement as players continue their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

French National Olympic and Sports Committee President Brigitte Henriques was present in Dunkirk where the FFH secured a deal with the French Union of Secular Works of Physical Education (UFOLEP) in a bid to use sport as a tool for education.

FFH President Isabelle Jouin and her UFOLEP counterpart Arnaud Jean signed the agreement at half time during France's clash with Switzerland in qualifying for the 2023 Women's EuroHockey Championships.

The partnership was agreed in the presence of Henriques, UFOLEP vice-president Natacha Mouton Levray and Frédéric Sanaur, director general of the French National Sport Agency.

As well as France’s match with Switzerland, Hockey Club Dunkerque Malo and the FFH ran a series of workshops including one on panna hockey.

🇫🇷 2-0 🇨🇭 pour l'équipe féminine de #HockeySurGazon 💥 ! @BrigitHenriques a félicité le collectif 💬 : "Ravie d'être ici avec vous pour vivre cette compétition et cette victoire. Nous mettons tout en place avec l'ensemble des acteurs pour que vous performiez d'ici #Paris2024". pic.twitter.com/do1INCigah — FranceOlympique (@FranceOlympique) August 24, 2022

France defeated Switzerland 2-0 thanks to goals from Eve Verzura and Yohanna L’hopital.

Austria and Scotland are also involved in the round-robin competition, with the group winner advancing to next year’s Women’s EuroHockey Championship.

"Delighted to be here with you to experience this competition and this victory," said Henriques.

"We are putting everything in place with all the players so that you perform from here to Paris 2024."

As the Olympic host nation, France will qualify automatically for both hockey tournaments at Paris 2024.