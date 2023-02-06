British Canoeing has been praised by the International Canoe Federation (ICF) for "showing the way" in the fight against climate change after releasing its "ambitious" environmental sustainability strategic plan.

The national governing body has published its "Places we Paddle" strategy that sets out a roadmap to halve its carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040.

This year’s ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, scheduled to be held from September 19 to 24 at Lee Valley in London, has been identified by British Canoeing as a cornerstone of the plan.

"British Canoeing is showing the way in the global fight to reduce our sport’s carbon footprint," said ICF vice-president Cecilia Farias,.

"To make a significant and worthwhile impact will require a real team effort, involving our federations around the world.

"At the ICF we have set aggressive but achievable goals, so we would encourage other federations to follow the approach by British Canoeing.

"Change can be difficult, but our friends at British Canoeing have already shown their commitment through previous initiatives.

"The Places we Paddle strategy is ambitious, but it will make a real difference to the future of our planet."

Controlling British Canoeing’s carbon footprint, reducing its use of natural resources and promoting environmental protection are among five ambitious set out in the Places we Paddle strategy.

The other goals are ensuring events deliver positive environmental change and improving British Canoeing’s business operations.

British Canoeing is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 ©British Canoeing

Among those events include this year’s Canoe Slalom World Championships where British Canoeing is implementing clear targets for minimising or offsetting the impact on the environment.

"British Canoeing serves a community of paddlers that cares deeply about the environment, the natural world and its sustainability," said British Canoeing chair John Coyne.

"We have a responsibility to work together to protect and preserve our environment.

"The aggregate effect of individual action can be very powerful.

"Through positive action on climate change, we can help make our society more sustainable whilst growing paddlesport.

"Protecting and enhancing places to paddle can play a significant role in the wider challenge.

"We need to take urgent action as our environment is facing even greater threats than ever before.

"The climate crisis is dramatically harming the places we paddle.

"Hot and dry summers have seen extreme temperatures leading to low water levels and limited paddling in places, a lack of rain putting a huge strain on our precious wildlife.

"Our environmental sustainability strategy will support, promote and build on the great work already done in the community and deliver a measurable impact for the future of paddlesport and indeed, our environment."

Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott, a member of British Canoeing's Environment and Sustainability Advisory Panel, is a high-profile climate change activist ©Extinction Rebellion UK

Last month, Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott was among climate protesters cleared of tampering with an oil tanker during a protest.

Stott, a member of British Canoeing's Environment and Sustainability Advisory Panel, was part of a group of Extinction Rebellion protesters who allegedly glued themselves to parts of a Shell tanker as it left a petrol station in London last April.

They were in court facing one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle, but a judge ruled they had not bonded themselves to the vehicle.

In January, the London 2012 champion was found guilty of a public order offence after taking part in a climate change protest with Extinction Rebellion in 2019.

Stott was handed a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 ($360/€335) in costs.

British Canoeing's environmental sustainability stragety can be read here.