The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has congratulated its partner, canoe and kayak manufacturer Nelo, for developing a sustainable boat made mostly of reused and recycled materials.

Developed by French company Rotomod, the Nelo 510 is a durable and stable boat for beginners in the sport and is resistant to cold, shock and abrasion.

Nelo chief executive Andre Santos said its partnership with Rotomod was created due to their mutual sustainability goals.

ICF marketing manager, Catherine Wieser, said that she is encouraged by the new environmental developments in the sport.

Nelo's new boat is made up of mostly recycled materials ©ICF

"At the ICF we now have in place a successful sustainability programme that we have trialled at several major events in recent seasons, so to see a product like this is very positive," she said.

"Congratulations to Nelo and to Rotomod on this ground-breaking development - hopefully this will inspire others to follow."

The boats are made mostly of obsolete and waste materials, with two-layer polyethylene plastic which is one of the most used materials in rotomolding, known for its aesthetics, robustness and longevity.