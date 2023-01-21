Solomon Islands Postal Corporation (SIPC) is the latest sponsor of this year’s Pacific Games, it has been announced.

The official announcement of the sponsorship valued at SBD$2 million (£200,000/$240,000/€232,000) was made at a press conference in Honiara.

Solomon Post, as it trades, is a state-owned enterprise and the leading provider of postal and delivery services in Solomon Islands, becomes the Games second sponsor following the announcement last month that Solomon Breweries had signed up.

"We are indeed very happy to partner with the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and various other committees to ensure that the 2023 Pacific Games is a success for all of us," Solomon Post’s chief executive Alfred Ghemu Kituru said at the announcement.

"We assure you of our support and that we are ready to participate whatever and where-ever we can."

SIPC Acting Board Chairman James Apaniai revealed his company’s excitement at being involved in such a major event for the country with his company being silver partner and the Games’ official postal service provider.

This year's Pacific Games will be the biggest sports event that the Solomon Islands has ever hosted ©Solomon Islands 2023

"The Sol2023 Pacific Games will be the biggest sporting event in Solomon Islands - and we are indeed proud to be one of the sponsors," Apaniai said.

"We believe that it is our duty and responsibility - that of all individual and corporate citizens to come in and assist the GOC to deliver what the nation wants, and that is a successful 2023 Pacific Games."

Solomon Islands 2023 deputy chairman Jasper Anisi claimed the deal would help deliver a successful event when the Games are due to take place between November 19 and December 2.

"We welcome such partnership as it reflects the corporate spirit, support and commitment," he said.

"Such financial support and commitment will provide the financial security to GOC on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government to deliver a memorable Pacific Games this year."