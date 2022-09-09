Telecommunications company BT Group has become the headline of the British Universities and Colleges Sport's (BUCS) basketball programme.

The partnership is designed to help BUCS increase the profile of the initiative as well as promoting BT as a positive graduate employment option for student-athletes.

An excess of 500 students from 111 different universities are due to participate in the basketball programmes and more than 350 teams compete in BUCS' basketball leagues and competitions.

"BT Group is passionate about attracting and developing young people to help them get a head start in their career so partnering with an organisation at the heart of the university experience is a great pleasure," said Paul Sobers, the head of early careers at BT Group.

"With the recent success of the England 3x3 basketball team in the Commonwealth Games, its a fantastic time for basketball in the UK and we are elated to have our brand attached to a sport that is growing and enjoying such great attention nationwide."





The partnership builds on BT Group being the headline partner of the BUCS' Outdoor Athletics Championships, which were held earlier this year.

"It's fantastic to see such an internationally recognised brand such as BT Group continue to show their support to our competitions and events following the success of the Outdoor Athletics Championships," said Andy Gilvary, head of competitions and performance.

"Our basketball programme continues to go from strength to strength and it's an exciting time to have BT Group on board.

"There are a lot of synergies between BUCS and BT Group - both are high performance organisations, committed to building a culture where people can be their best and striving to provide excellent opportunities for young leaders across the UK."