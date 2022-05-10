British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has appointed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sales and marketing director Russell James as a non-executive commercial director.

James had previously served as a director of the English Football Association, where he was responsible for marketing and digital operations.

James joined the ECB in 2019, and has more than 20 years of commercial and marketing experience.

Joining James on the BUCS Board of Directors and Trustees is University of Birmingham business efficacy manager Chris Anthony as a second member representative and chair of the BUCS Advisory Group.

The Board now includes BUCS chair Craig Mahoney, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of the West of Scotland, six independent directors and four BUCS directors, of whom two represent students and two represent staff of the membership.

BUCS is the national governing body for British university sport ©Getty Images

Mahoney welcomed the two new additions to the Board.

"I am very pleased that Russell is joining the Board," the BUCS chair commented.

"He has exceptional commercial and marketing experience and will bring deep insights from his extensive career.

"Chris has already proved himself to be a hugely valuable asset to BUCS and I am delighted to welcome him on to the Board.

"I look forward to working with Russell, Chris, the rest of the Board and the wider BUCS team as we continue to take BUCS forward, to deliver the best university sport experience for students, staff and local communities."