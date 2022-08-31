Heatwave weather an element to be considered at Paris 2024, says chief executive

Paris 2024 chief executive Etienne Thobois has said recent adverse weather conditions, which led to record-high temperatures across Europe this summer, will be considered by the Organising Committee when preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Speaking in a media conference following meetings with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission in the host city, Thobois and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet assured keeping facilities cool would be factored into planning.

"This is something we are very aware and cautious about," said Thobois, talking about the heat.

"We learned a great deal from Tokyo 2020 and the IOC had worked in depth with Tokyo.

"Today we see it could be a subject that we need to have a lot of knowledge on for Paris 2024.

"We're going into more in-depth areas of this such as heat comfort and air-conditioning for some sites."

He added that health and safety for athletes and spectators were paramount to the organisers.

"We take this very seriously as it affects the quality of the competition and the comfort athletes and the safety of the spectators," said Thobois.

The most recent heatwave in Paris has made climate issues a concern for Paris 2024 organisers ©Getty Images

Temperatures in the European summer reached over 40 degrees Celsius this year in several countries, with the United Kingdom setting a new record temperature.

France is one of nine European countries to set a new hottest temperature record in the last three years, while several weather stations in the nation set new highest marks in 2022.

Estanguet added that facilities were being reviewed to ensure they had regulated temperatures, including the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the proposed basketball venue for the preliminary stages at the Games.

"We have had research that it is possible to air condition this venue if so required," said Estanguet.

"This is partly underground and naturally cool and there has never been a requirement before to air condition this room.

"Given climate change and potentially high temperatures in 2024, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) did ask to cool this hall."

A final validation would need to be approved by FIBA Board members, who were initially against moving preliminary matches of the tournaments to the city, 225 kilometres away from Paris.

These proposals would see the final phase played at the Arena Bercy in Paris.