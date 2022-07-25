The Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has encouraged athletes and national governing bodies to prioritise the Paris 2024 Olympics over the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, should scheduling clashes arise.

New dates of September 23 to October 8 in 2023 were last week confirmed for the Asian Games, following a coronavirus-related postponement.

Paris 2024 is due to open little more than nine months later, on July 26.

Should there be overlap in the schedules of Paris 2024 qualification events and the Asian Games, the KOI wants Olympic ambitions to be prioritised.

"We will pass this information [new Asian Games dates] on to the sports participating in the Asian Games, but we have to be realistic because the time is exactly one year before the 2024 Paris Olympics," KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari said.

"We urge all sports to prioritise Olympic qualifications so that if the time collides with Olympic qualifications, we suggest that we continue to prioritize qualification to Paris."

The KOI leader added the Government "has also stated that Indonesia's main target is the Olympics", but suggested the Asian Games will still be taken seriously.

Hangzhou 2022 got new dates in 2023 earlier this month ©Getty Images

"Hopefully, Indonesia can increase the number of athletes participating in Paris 2024 and the Indonesian team can still perform at best in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou."

Indonesia staged the last Asian Games, in Jakarta and Palembang, and won 98 medals - 31 of them gold.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Indonesia won five medals, with women's doubles badminton pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu earning the sole gold.

Indonesia has expressed interest in staging the 2036 Olympics, having been overlooked for 2032 in favour of Brisbane in Australia.

The country's new capital, which is still being built, has been suggested as a possible host city.

Indonesia is due to stage the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in Bali next year.