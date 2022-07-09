Russian athletes have been banned from competing at the upcoming Oregon22 World Athletics Championships.

World Athletics has announced that athletes from the nation will be unable to participate at the event, scheduled to run from July 15 to 24, "as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine".

The confirmation comes after World Athletics approved the applications of 18 Russians to compete internationally as neutrals but not the World Championships.

Athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus had already been excluded from taking part in World Athletics events in response to the war in Ukraine.

The decision on March 1 meant they were barred from participating at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbian capital Belgrade later that month.

Diamond League organisers have also imposed a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from its meetings.

Prior to Russia’s invasion, aided by Belarus, Russian athletes had been able to compete under the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) banner while the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

The suspension has been in place since 2015 due to widespread and state-sponsored doping networks within the country.

A total of 73 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as ANA in 2022, with one application rejected, according to World Athletics.

Pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova was authorised as an ANA athlete in January but has been barred from participating in Oregon ©Getty Images

Among those include high jumper Mariya Lasitskene and pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova who will be unable to defend their world titles in Oregon following her triumph in Doha in 2019.

The latest Russian athletes to be approved as ANA features pole vaulters Dmitrii Kachanov and Viktor Pintusov.

Irina Baulina, Arseniy Elfimov, Maksim Fediaev, Ekaterina Fediaeva, Stepan Kekin, Evgenii Kunc, Natalya Leontyeva, Liliia Mendaeva, Anna Minullina, Ildar Nadyrov, Olga Onufrienko, Daria Osipova, Valeria Putilina, Iuliia Sokhatskaia, Elizaveta Tsareva and Anna Vikulova have also been confirmed.

"In approving these 18 applications, the [World Athletics] Doping Review Board noted that, according to World Athletics’ decision of 1 March 2022, all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia were excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," a statement from World Athletics read.

"Furthermore, the Wanda Diamond League subsequently took the decision to exclude Russian athletes from competing in its meetings.

"In addition, the Doping Review Board understands that individual organisers of the Continental Tour are not inviting Russian athletes to their meetings.

"ANA athletes remain eligible to compete in other international competitions to the extent that such competitions are open to athletes from Russia."

As of July 4, a total of 4,889 citizens have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the nation, according to the United Nations.

It is feared the true death toll is far higher.