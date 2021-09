Hockey Canada has been forced to cancel a series of events amid ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccination status of visiting teams.

The National Women’s Under-18 Championship, Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup and World Junior A Challenge events have each been cancelled.

A joint statement from Hockey Canada chief executive Tom Renney and Scott Smith, President and chief operating officer, confirmed the cancellations.

"Despite a strong desire to work with three great communities to host the top players at various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada," a statement read.

"The ongoing pandemic, in addition to the vaccination status of some international teams, has left us with no other option.

"We believe the decision to cancel these fall events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around countries and regions being able to safely compete.

"Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of local host committees and event partners, including B.C. Hockey, Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Nova Scotia and the Canadian Junior Hockey League, as well as the communities of Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Cornwall, Ontario, and Dawson Creek, British Colombia, and all local and provincial funding partners.

"Our organisation is appreciative of the commitment and support of all stakeholders to host these events and we look forward to showcasing our national events and all participants to fans next year."

The Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup has been cancelled for the second consecutive year ©Getty Images

The National Women’s Under-18 Championship had been scheduled to take place in Dawson Creek next month.

The World Junior A Challenge competition had been due to take place at Cornwall in Ontario, followed by the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup at Bridgewater.

The latter had been viewed as a key warm-up event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, with international teams having been due to compete.

The tournament, formerly known as the World Sledge Hockey Challenge, has now been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada says it will work with event stakeholders to host the spring 2022 national championships.

The organisation also vowed to investigate opportunities to help prepare Canadian athletes to represent the nation at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, as well as International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships.