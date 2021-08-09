The President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah, has described the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as "an outstanding success" following the Closing Ceremony on August 8.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member praised the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japanese Government for conducting the Games during the global pandemic.

"I would like to congratulate all the parties concerned for hosting such a wonderful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Sheikh Ahmad said.

"Over 11,000 athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the Olympic Refugee Team have attended the Games and brought excitement around the world.

"New national heroes have been created who will take a special place in history for what they have achieved at this difficult time.

"They have lifted the spirits of the people and brought pride to their people.

"The Olympic Council of Asia would like to express our full support for the decision to host the Olympic Games.

"They have been an outstanding success."

The Japan National Stadium staged the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

Sheikh Ahmad also said the efforts of the Asian National Olympic Committees and their athletes had demonstrated the high level of the Olympic Movement throughout the continent.

"This shows the development of our Asian athletes and their progress from our Asian Games to the Olympic Games," he continued.

"The Asian Games have been an important stepping stone to the Olympics and given athletes from all our NOCs the experience to flourish at the highest level."

Tokyo 2020 marks the second of three consecutive Olympic Games in Asia as Pyeongchang hosted the 2018 Winter Olympics and Beijing is set to stage the 2022 event.

"The International Olympic Committee has a trusted partner in Asia," said Sheikh Ahmad.

"We are sure that the Beijing Winter Olympics next February will continue this success story, especially as they will have learned a lot from Tokyo about the protocols and procedures needed to stage an Olympics at this unprecedented time around the globe."

Sheikh Ahmad concluded by inviting the global Olympic community to attend the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2022.

It is set to be the first time that China has hosted the Winter Olympics, and will also make Beijing the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.