Softball Europe invites bids for upcoming events as cancelled hosts commit to future years

Softball Europe has invited National Federations to bid for its remaining events from 2021 through to 2023, with the deadline for submissions coming in November.

The continental body said the organisers of events cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 had been given the option to organise the same events in either 2021 or 2022.

Gabriel Waage, the Softball Europe President, confirmed all of the hosts accepted this offer.

Waage hopes more countries will now come forward to bid for the remaining events.

"I am happy to inform you that all of the organisers accepted this offer and we have allocated almost all of our events in 2021," Waage said.

"There are a few European Championships in 2022 and 2023 which are not allocated.

"Let me call for organisers of those events."

Hosts of cancelled 2020 events have agreed to stage competitions in 2021 or 2022 ©Softball Europe

Softball Europe are seeking a host for next year's under-12 mix qualifier, with the organisation saying the proposed dates should be in April or May.

The Men's Under-23 European Championship is the sole event requiring a host in 2022, while venues for four competitions in 2023 are being sought.

This includes the Women's Under-18 European Championships and Women's Under-22 European Championships.

A host for the Men's Under-18 and Under-16 European Championships is also required, as well as the Coed Slowpitch European Championship.

Softball Europe has said the deadline for submitting bids is November 15.

Bids should be submitted to Waage and Softball Europe secretary general Ami Baran.