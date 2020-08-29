John Carlos, who protested against racism during the 200 metres medal ceremony at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, has been included on a 44-member Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced the members of the panel, alongside the Athletes’ Advisory Council, national governing bodies and the US Olympians and Paralympians Association (USOPA).

USOPC says the athlete-led council has been formed to address the rules and systems in the US Olympic and Paralympic Movements that create barriers to progress.

The organisation said it is committed to working collaboratively to provide solutions and recommendations with the aim of eradicating social injustice and cultivating change through strengthened athlete voices.

The council is expected to identify areas for improvement and develop a set of recommendations with the goal of producing an action plan by early 2021.

"We are grateful to this group of athletes and thought leaders who have joined the council, lending their perspective and dedication to help us confront the issues of racism and discrimination in sport and society," USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said.

"It is important that we continue this work of elevating athlete voices and addressing limitations within our Olympic and Paralympic community.

"This past week, we witnessed athletes across the country demand change through both words and actions - showing they are a powerful force in the community.

"We look forward to coming together as one Team USA to reflect and identify solutions toward meaningful change."

The Council on Racial and Social Justice leadership team includes athletes Greta Neimanas, Jason Pryor, Moushaumi Robinson and Iris Zimmermann, along with USA Track and Field chief executive Max Siegel and USOPC’s chief athlete safety and security officer Nicole Deal.

The leadership team also features Scott Brooks, an associate professor at the T. Denny Sanford School of Social and Family Dynamics and associate director of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, and Judith Brown Clarke, vice-president of equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Stony Brook University track and field.

Race Imboden is among the athletes included on the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice ©Getty Images

Carlos, who was removed from the 1968 Mexico Olympics after protesting alongside Tommie Smith, will sit on a steering committee on protests and demonstrations.

In June, Carlos called for the International Olympic Committee to scrap the controversial Rule 50 from the Olympic Games, with the rule stating that "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

He will be joined by fencer Race Imboden, who was placed on a 12-month probation after taking the knee during a medal ceremony at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Grace Latz, Colleen Quigley and Noah White are among the athletes to feature on the steering committee, which also includes USA Cycling representative Kelsey Erickson and Guiselle Torres, USOPC associate general counsel.

A steering committee on the athlete voice and advocacy will include athletes Anthony Ervin, Alyssa Fencil, Jamal Hill, Casandra Shaffer and Katie Uhlaender.

USA Weightlifting’s Suzy Sanchez, USOPA alumni Carol Lewis and Amanda McGrory, Paralympian and USOPC archivist, are also included.

Tyler Carter, Rachael Flatt, Dawn Harper-Nelson, Anna Johannes and Alexander Young are athletes represented on an institutional awareness and cultural change steering committee.

They will be joined by USA Water Polo’s John Abdou, USOPA alumni Candace Cable, and the USOPC’s Adam Wood.

The fourth steering committee will focus on racism and acts of discrimination, with athletes Tianna Bartoletta, Ben Bratton, Nzingha Prescod, Mystique Ro, and Stephanie Zundel featuring.

USA Basketball’s Whitney Frye, USOPA alumni Jan Palchikoff and USOPC’s Whitney Carter are also included.

USOPC has also said thought leaders and community ambassadors will contribute.

The council and steering committees are viewed as a product of athlete town halls, individual athlete discussions and ongoing meetings with outside experts about systemic racial and social injustice.

The USOPC say the council will create pathways for dialogue, advocate for action and work toward implementing impactful change across the movements.

"Over the past year, it has been heart-breaking to hear how many of our athletes have been deeply affected by racism and discrimination both on and off the field of play," said Han Xiao, who chairs the USOPC Athletes’ Advisory Commission.

"I am encouraged that we have chosen to acknowledge and address these important issues with the leadership of an inspiring and diverse athlete group."