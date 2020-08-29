Seven members of the United States' Olympic softball roster are set to feature in the the inaugural Athletes Unlimited softball league, which starts today.

Catcher Amanda Chidester, a member of the Tokyo 2020 squad, was the first overall pick.

She was one of 52 players to be selected by the four teams, with all sides captained by individuals who performed well at a scrimmage earlier this week in Rosemont in Illinois.

Two of the replacement players for the Olympic roster, Taylor Edwards and Hannah Flippen, are also set to feature, with the competition to be broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

"It's been a great experience so far," Chidester said after being selected first overall.

"I'm just excited to be a part of all this, whether I was the first pick or the last pick, we're all there playing and we're all there competing, which is amazing right now."

She will play for Team Wagner, captained by Haylie Wagner, and will be joined by Olympic colleagues Aubree Munro and Flippen.

Legendary pitcher Cat Osterman, who previously won Olympic gold with the US team at Athens 2004 and silver at Beijing 2008, was picked up by Team Warren, with outfielder Janie Reed also being selected.

Update: Tomorrow's inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball games will now be on @ESPNU.



Here's a look at the full schedule for Week 1. #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/HTMR6mpMaa — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) August 28, 2020

Sami Fagan is the captain with the most Olympic players in her side, having selected reserve catcher Taylor Edwards, outfielders Haylie McCleney and Michelle Moultrie, as well as corner infielder Kelsey Stewart.

Nicole Pendley is the other team captain, but has not picked any players from the US Olympic squad.

Athletes Unlimited hopes to bring other fantasy-style professional leagues with this draft format to more sports, with similar lacrosse and volleyball events scheduled to take place in 2021.

With no team owners, Athletes Unlimited says its model is more rewarding for players.

The season will start today with two games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

The first round of games will continue with doubleheaders over the next two days.

On Tuesday (September 1), four new captains will be chosen based on performances so far and will draft teams for the next week of play.

Five weeks of competition are planned.

Games will be aired on the Olympic Channel to more than 180 territories outside of the US, Canada and Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Olympians from Canada, Italy and Mexico are also set to compete.