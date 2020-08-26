European champion Nadezhda Sergeeva is set to join the next Russian national team training camp prior to the start of the new bobsleigh season.

Sergeeva was granted permission to miss this month's training camp in Paramonovo, a facility located near to Moscow.

The camp took place from August 8 and concluded yesterday (August 25).

Both Sergeeva and junior world champion Rostislav Gaityukevich were instead permitted to work with their personal trainers in Pavlorsk.

The duo are set to participate in the next camp, however, which is scheduled to begin in Sochi.

"The next training camp is planned in Sochi at Yug-Sport from September 4 to 20, tentatively," Russian national team coach Pavel Shcheglovsky told the TASS news agency.

"Nadezhda Sergeeva and Rostislav Gaityukevich, who were preparing independently before that, will join the team."

Nadezhda Sergeeva missed this month's training camp in Paramonovo ©Getty Images

Sergeeva and Elena Mamedova were crowned two-woman bobsleigh European champions back in February.

The duo emerged as surprise winners of the event in Sigulda in Latvia, which was combined as the European Championships and the final World Cup race.

It marked a return to the European Championships podium for Sergeeva, who won a silver medal at the 2017 event.

Sergeeva was handed an eight-month ban from the sport after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) had initially sought a four-year sanction, before reducing their demand after accepting Sergeeva's contaminated product explanation.

Her ban concluded in October 2018.

The training camps are building towards the start of the new IBSF World Cup season, which is scheduled to begin in Sigulda on November 28.

The eight-stop series is due to conclude in Beijing in March, as the Chinese capital city prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.