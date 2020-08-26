The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) has shortlisted 15 promising athletes for its youth scholarships for 2020, in association with the retailer Oster.

Six sports scholarships worth COP25 million (£4,900/$6,500/€5,500) are available alongside a further nine incentives worth COP2 million (£393/$517/€438).

It is part of the social initiative "Oster Te Inspira 2020", which translates to "Oster Inspires You 2020".

Among those shortlisted for their achievements are taekwondo's Natalia Andrea Mendivelso, judoka Yulieth Pajoy Torres, pole vaulter Karen Bedoya López and race walker Mateo Romero Blanco.

Others shortlisted include artistic gymnasts Daira Gisell Lamadrid Peñuela and Ángel Gabriel Barajas, BMX rider Stefania Escobar Vélez and track and field's Pedro Alejandro Marín, Jonathan Rodríguez Sierra and Estrella Lobo Contreras.

Table tennis player Daniel Guete, archer Mónica Sofia Restrepo, boxer Carlos Alfonso Atria, weightlifter Alejandra Álvarez Gómez and wrestler Andry Samanta Franco are also in line for the scholarships.

For the first time, the public will be able to vote for the nominated athletes from September 8 to October 26.

This will represent 20 per cent of the final vote for each participant.

Caterine Ibargüen will be part of the panel to decide who receives the scholarships ©Getty Images

The other 80 per cent will partly be decided by two Colombian Olympic medallists, BMX rider Mariana Pajón and triple jumper Caterine Ibargüen, who are part of a qualifying jury.

One more panellist will come from the COC.

The scholarship winners are due to be announced in November.

One athlete will also win a trip to Japan along with their scholarship.