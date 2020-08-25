Australia’s Michael Matthews triumphed at the Bretagne Classic Ouest-France after a sprint finish in Plouay, while Lizzie Deignan secured a record third victory at the GP de Plouay.

Matthews featured in a small sprint finish at the conclusion of the International Cycling Union (UCI) men’s WorldTour event, which saw riders complete eight laps of a demanding 27-kilometre circuit and one 14 km lap in Brittany.

Team Sunweb’s Nils Eekhoff opened a gap from the peloton in the closing stages of the 247.8 kilometre race, with the Dutchman followed by France’s Florian Sénéchal.

The duo featured in the small group to contest the sprint, with Eekhoff helping his team-mate Matthews to secure victory in a time of 6 hours, 1min and 14sec.

Matthews was followed over the line by Slovenia’s Luka Mezgec and Sénéchal, who ended one second behind the winner.

Deignan emerged as the winner of the UCI Women’s WorldTour race, the GP de Plouay.

The British rider featured as part of a three-women breakaway with 35 kilometres remaining of the 101.1km one-day race.

The move had been instigated by fellow British rider Elizabeth Banks, with the Netherlands’ Jip van den Bos joining the duo.

Van der Bos saw her hopes end in a crash on the wet roads, which had earlier impacted defending champion Anna van der Breggen and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

Van Vleuten attempted to reduce Deignan and Banks’ lead in the closing kilometres, but the British duo remained clear.

Deignan was able to secure victory in a sprint against Banks, with the Trek–Segafredo rider winning in a time of 2:43:40.

Deignan is now the record three-time winner of the event, having previously triumphed in both 2015 and 2017.

Banks was awarded the same time in second, with Italy’s Chiara Consonni ending 1:13 off the pace in third.

The races were held in the same location as the Road European Championships.

Competition is due to resume with the men's road race tomorrow (August 26).