Poland's Julia Damasiewicz and France's Axel Mazella have been crowned champions of the Formula Kite European Individual Championships on the final day of action after close competition with their compatriots.

Damasiewicz, who is only 15, stayed ahead of her teammate Magdalena Woyciechowska throughout the competition to win gold, but Britain's Ellie Aldridge split the Poles to take silver after a stellar last day.

As the top two, the Polish pair were automatic qualifiers for the medal series, while the other 12 of the top 14 contested for two spots.

Aldridge qualified from semi-final A where she finished ahead of France's Alexia Fancelli to comfortably make it to the finals.

Germany's Leonie Meyer was another expected to make it to the final four, but she was kept honest by Britain's Katie Dabson who finished best of the rest in fifth while the German made it to the medal races.

Yet, she was merely there to make up the numbers in the end as the attention switched between the other three.

‼️Z ostatniej chwili‼️



👉Mistrzostwa Europy w Kitesurfingu #FordKuga Formula Kite



▫️Wielki sukces 🇵🇱 Polek na Mistrzostwach Europy w Kitesurfingu!

▫️Julia Damasiewicz zdobywa złoty🥇, a Magda Woyciechowska brązowy🥉medal😀



Brawa👋 https://t.co/YUQkkZEu8d pic.twitter.com/W9RZpGOGN4 — Ford Polska (@FordPolska) August 23, 2020

Aldridge looked dangerous throughout, but Damasiewicz's advantage heading into the medal series proved vital as she held off the Briton for gold.

In the men's event, Mazella was joined by compatriot Maxime Nocher in the final automatically, while third and fourth place Theo de Ramecourt of France and Slovenia's Toni Vodisek had to settle for the qualifiers.

However, both favourites failed to make the final four - with those positions instead going to Britain's Connor Bainbridge and France's Nicholas Parlier.

De Ramecourt could only muster ninth in the end despite his great start to the competition, while Vodisek was a close fifth behind Parlier.

Bainbridge's rise from 10th on the first day ended with a bronze medal ahead of Parlier, while Mazella had enough to take the expected win ahead of Nocher.