France’s Axel Mazella remains at the top of the men’s Formula Kite Individual European Championships standings heading into the final day of racing in Puck.

Mazella enjoyed a five-point cushion over his compatriot Maxime Nocher overnight, with four races completed in the final series in the Polish resort.

His perfect record was ended in the first race of the penultimate day as the leader finished in third place, behind fellow Frenchmen Theo De Ramecourt and Benoit Gomez.

Nocher was disqualified in the opening race, although the score was discarded from his total.

Mazella secured a victory in the second race ahead of Nocher, before the two switched positions in the final race of the day in a sailing discipline set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

The results keep Mazella at the top of the standings with his second and third place finishes today being discarded from his overall total.

The Formula Kite Individual European Championships are due to conclude tomorrow ©Eureka/Dominik Kalamus

Mazella has a score of seven for the competition, giving him a 10-point buffer to second-placed Nocher.

De Ramecourt completes the top three on 24 points.

Only one race was possible in the women’s event today, with Polish teenagers Julia Damasiewicz and Magdalena Woyciechowska staying at the top of the leaderboard.

Damasiewicz won the only race contested to move onto 14 points.

Woyciechowska lies second on 26.8 points, with Britain’s Ellie Aldridge third on 32.5.

The medal series for both men and women is due to take place tomorrow with the top 14 athletes participating.