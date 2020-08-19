The town of Compiègne in northern France is set to file an application to renovate and expand an archery centre it is hoped will be used during preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The project is estimated to cost around €1.2 million (£1.08 million/$1.43 million), reports Le Parisien, and construction could begin at the end of this year.

"We want to bring the two buildings together and create an extension of 330 square metres to accommodate a 70m covered shooting range," Christian Tellier, a Deputy Mayor responsible for sport, said.

A weight room will be fitted, as well as a meeting room, a room for preparing bows and disabled changing rooms.

Under the pans, the heating will also be modified and new lighting installed.

Archery has been on the Summer Olympic programme uninterrupted since 1972 ©Getty Images

Half of the funding for renovations will come from Oise Council as part of the Terre de Jeux 2024 programme, per Le Parisien, while a funding request will also be sent to the National Sports Agency to keep costs down for Compiègne.

The "Terre de Jeux 2024" designation - which translates as "Playground 2024" - is given to local authorities who want to support organisers of the Games.

"If we had not had this opportunity, we would not have been able to launch this work because we do not have the necessary funding," added Tellier.

"Ultimately, we will increase the number of high-level sporting events - this will bring the hotels and restaurants of Compiègne to life.

"The investment will pay off and the installation will be sustainable."

Compiègne hopes to have eight sports facilities used as Paris 2024 preparation centres.